Versailles 1919

On November 11th, 1918 an armistice halted the killing field that was The War to End All Wars. To make peace, Woodrow Wilson (United States), David Lloyd George (United Kingdom), and Vittorio Orlando (Italy), were hosted by President George Clemenceau (France) in Paris, and sat down to write what would become the Versailles Treaty. The treaty was signed on June 28, 1919, after six months of acrimonious debate and bargaining between the great powers.





Versailles 1919, created by designers Mark Herman and Geoff Engelstein, allows you to experience this piece of history as one of the four leaders with a national agenda that must be satisfied. As one of the Big Four, you sit in a conference room gaining influence on the issues present in the room. Hovering in the waiting room sit other issues and personages who are waiting their turn to make their case to meet regional aspirations such as self-determination. Will you support Ho Chi Minh’s attempt to free Vietnam from French colonialism? Help Prince Feisal establish a new nation in Mesopotamia or Chaim Weitzman create a Zionist state? Work with TE Lawrence to reduce unrest in the Middle East or with Ataturk in Anatolia?

As France, you are concerned with containing future German aggression while aligning with the British on reparations to pay for the destruction of the war. The British, however would like to see Germany restored as a trading partner while preserving their empire against the global aspiration for self-determination. Italy wants territorial concessions from the former Austro-Hungarian empire. Lurking in the background is the threat of Bolshevism. Towering above it all is President Woodrow Wilson with his 14 points that set global expectations soaring, ultimately ending in disappointment when the US does not join the League of Nations.





Versailles 1919 introduces a new card bidding mechanic, where you use your influence to settle issues aligned with your agenda while keeping domestic constituents in support of your actions. You need to balance the need to demobilize your military forces while simultaneously keeping regional unrest under control. All of these decisions are set against the backdrop of regional crises and uprisings. The player who writes more of the treaty prevails in this contest of wills and national agendas. Can you save the world from the rise of nationalism? Can you make a better world while satisfying your domestic electorate? Play Versailles 1919 and relive making the flawed peace that was the Treaty of Versailles.

Game Components: 60 Issue Cards

60 Event Cards

4 sets of 15 cubes

4 sets of 3 Squares

Mounted Mapboard (22"x34")

4 8x10 player displays

4 8x10 Playaids (identical)

One set of two sided mounted counters

3 Special dice with custom symbols

1 d6

1 Rules booklet

1 Playbook

Players: 2-4







Designer: Mark Herman and Geoff Engelstein

-------- Note from Gene:

I'm massively excited about once again getting to work with a "Dream Team" of two co-designers who are both very accomplished in their own right. This time the design team is comprised of Mark Herman, who's one of my favorite designers ever, and Geoff Engelstein, who designed The Expanse for WizKids and Pit Crew and Fog of War for Stronghold Games, among others. Geoff comes from a deep wargame background, like Mark, but clearly has also had great experience and much success with designing broader medium-weight Euro games.

Versailles 1919, Geoff and Mark have created a game that is unique, mechanically interesting, and accessible for just about any eurogamer or wargamer. Although the theme may remind players of Mark's Versailles 1919 is a much different (and lighter) game that uses simpler mechanics than Churchill. Mark and Geoff are aiming to create a game here that families and friends can easily play together, yet one that still provides players with plenty of strategy challenges and tons of replayability. In, Geoff and Mark have created a game that is unique, mechanically interesting, and accessible for just about any eurogamer or wargamer. Although the theme may remind players of Mark's Churchill, is a much different (and lighter) game that uses simpler mechanics than Churchill. Mark and Geoff are aiming to create a game here that families and friends can easily play together, yet one that still provides players with plenty of strategy challenges and tons of replayability.

As one example, I like how the tile management - which is at the heart of the game - works. The tiles represent issues, and you use 5 possible actions each turn to choose issues, influence issues, settle issues, and move military pieces as a result of the issues. There's plenty of room for bidding, bluff. and bluster as you maneuver with, around, and through your fellow players to craft a treaty that best favors your country's ideal post-war landscape.

I hope that Versailles 1919 brings you many hours of enjoyment! - Gene

