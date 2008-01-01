The Dark Summer: Normandy 1944 is the latest in Ted S. Raicer's WWII
operational series that began with The Dark Valley: The East Front Campaign
1941-45. The game uses a chit-pull activation system that determines both the
order and type of each sides' actions during the game's ten action-packed
turns, covering June 6 to August 21, 1944.
The availability of Action Round chits (for the Germans, and separately
for the British and US forces) is itself determined by the draw of Weather
chits, one per turn, which reflect the importance of weather on the
effectiveness of Allied air superiority and Allied shipping across the Channel.
Weather also determines the number of German Reaction markers, which allow
limited response to Allied actions. The “Dark” chit pull system makes The Dark
Summer an excellent game for solo play, while keeping both players involved in
face-to-face play.
The single map extends from just south of Cherbourg (itself
covered by a Cherbourg Box) southwest to Avranches and southeast to Alencon,
allowing players to recreate the entire campaign from D-Day to the closing of
the Falaise gap in late August. Units are mostly regiment/brigades, with a few
battalions, but German mechanized forces are presented as operational
kampfgruppen.
Victory is determined by the Allies capturing Cherbourg,
exiting units to Brittany and Paris, and preventing the exiting of German
units, but the Allies win a sudden death victory if they capture all the cities
on the map before Turn 10 and the Germans win a sudden death victory by closing
down any three Allied Beaches, two of which must be contiguous. The unknown
activation sequence means the Allies cannot take the safety of his landing
beaches for granted in June!
The Dark Summer: Normandy 1944 is a game of moderate complexity, but
nevertheless covers all the most important elements of the campaign. There are
rules for the D-Day Landings, untried German strong-points and Ost battalions,
Allied tac-air and carpet bombing, Allied artillery superiority, German
nebelwerfer and flak guns, Allied naval support, the conquest of Cherbourg,
exiting and re-entering the map, and variable entry and possible delay of both
side's reinforcements.
A game on an epic campaign that is playable in a single day's
gaming and with a small footprint that will allow it to be left set-up for solo
study, The Dark Summer: Normandy 1944 is a must-have for fans of WWII
operational games, the “Dark” system, or students of the campaign for northwest
Europe.
Components:
- 1 22” by 34” large-hex map
- 352 5/8” counters
- 1 Rulebook
- 5 Player-Aids Cards
- 2 six-sided dice
Game Scale and Scope
Units: Regiments/Brigades
Time: ¼ Month per Turn
Map: 2.3 miles per hex
Players 1-2