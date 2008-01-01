|
"Whatever character the war may assume in the
Mediterranean, the toll of our naval losses will, in the end, be very
heavy.” — Admiral Cavagnari, 6 April
1940
Beneath the Med is a solitaire tactical-level game placing you in command of
an Italian submarine during WWII. This is the fourth game in the The Hunters
series, and covers one of the largest fleets of submarines in the world at the
time. You command one of many submarine models available starting in 1940, and
look to successfully complete patrols until the armistice in September 1943.
Not only is this a standalone game, but fans of The Hunters will
enjoy having the capability to complete Italian careers in one of the many
interesting classes of Italian submarine.
While your mission is to destroy as much Allied shipping
and as many Capital ships as possible, players will find it extremely
challenging to survive until the Armistice.
Beneath the Med is purposely
designed to deliver a brisk yet intensive gaming experience that forces many
decisions upon you as you take command of the major Italian submarine classes.
All the major classes are accounted for, with every level of detail, including
period of service, armaments, crew make-up, damage capacity, and more. Fans
of The Hunters will enjoy the same nail-biting game system,
but will be challenged by the thick Allied air cover and the problematic fire
control systems of the Italian boats.
Ten Italian submarine classes are profiled and available
for you to choose from. Patrol zones reflect the period during the war at sea
and will shift as the war progresses. All stages of the U-Boat campaign are
represented; difficult missions include mine-laying, commando delivery, and the
extremely dangerous harbor penetration missions.
The major Italian classes are are represented and
accurately profiled for the patrols you will undertake during the war:
- Acciaio
Class
- Adua
Class
- Cagni
Class
- Calvi
Class
- Foca
Class
- Glauco
Class
- Liuzzi
Class
- Marcello
Class
- Marconi
Class
- Perla
Class
Patrol Assignments include:
- Atlantic
- Brazilian
Coast
- Caribbean
- Eastern,
Central and Western Mediterranean
- Singapore
- Spanish
Coast
- West
African Coast
The game delivers an historical narrative as 480 ship
targets are uniquely identified (including tonnage) with their historical
counterparts that were sunk during the war, including freighters, tankers, and
American ships.
Game System Highlights:
- 10 Italian
submarine classes represented
- 9 different
Patrol Assignments, including supply delivery to Japan
- 480
named shipping targets, including 20 Capital ships
- Special
Missions for Commando Team Delivery, Supply Delivery, Human Torpedo attack,
and Minelaying
- Combat
encounters with individual ships, ships with escort, convoys, enemy
submarines, and aircraft
- Daytime
and Night Engagements
- Submarine
damage includes flooding, hull, torpedo doors, periscope, fuel tanks, crew
injury (by crew type), engines, hydrophones, AA gun(s), deck gun,
batteries, radio
- Crew
Advancement, Commander Promotion including decorations such as the "Medaglia d'oro al Valor
Militare," the "Medaglia d'argento al Valor Militare," and
the "Medaglia d'bronzo al Valor Militare," along with other
Italian awards. The Knight's Cross is
also available from Germany in certain situations.
- Multi-player and Tournament Rule options
- Evasive
Maneuvers, Patrol Abort, Variable Escort Quality, Gibraltar Passage,
Reassignment to Newer Submarine, Torpedo Duds, Random Historical Events, Human
Torpedo (“SLC”) delivery, and much, much more!
Components:
- One ½” full-color counter sheet
- One ¾” wide full-color counter sheet for Targets
- Rules booklet with designer's notes
- Six player aid cards, 2-sided
- Five Submarine Display Mats, 2-sided
- One Submarine Patrol Map, 2-sided
- Submarine Combat Mat
- Submarine patrol logsheet
- Three 6-sided, two 10-sided dice, and one 20-sided die
- Boxed
Average Playing Time: Two-Three Hours
Players: One (with options for more players)
Replayability: Very High
DESIGNER: Gregory M. Smith