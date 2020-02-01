Description

Wing Leader: Eagles is the second expansion for GMT’s Wing Leader system. Eagles adds more aircraft, and more thrilling scenarios from the late war. Fly Hs 129 tank busters against the Soviet armored spearheads. Lead Ki-45 bomber-killers attacking B-29s over mainland Japan. Direct Coastal Command Mosquitos to strafe Luftwaffe airfields in Norway. Launch Me 163 rocket fighters against swarms of B-17s.

New Aircraft will also include the German Me 210 and He 177, the Soviet Yak-3, Yak-9U and La-7, the Japanese Ki-44 and Ki-100 fighters, as well as key late-war Swedish aircraft, including the J 22, B 17 and B 18. Counters for Finnish and Hungarian fighters make their debut in the game.

Players will need a copy of Wing Leader: Supremacy 1943-1945 to play Wing Leader: Eagles. In addition to new aircraft and scenarios, Wing Leader: Eagles features a new campaign game, which recreates the 5th Air Force campaign against Rabaul in late 1943. The campaign comes with its own 11 x 17” campaign map, and will confront the American and Japanese players with tough decisions on targeting, force planning and raid execution in the lead-up to the invasion of Bougainville.

Wing Leader: Eagles brings the major air combats of the late war right to your gaming table! Contents: 1 x Campaign rules and scenario book 1 x 11 x 17” campaign map 1 x countersheet 3 x sheets of Aircraft Data Cards 1 x Campaign player aid sheet



