2015 Releases → Wing Leader: Victories 1940-1942, 2nd Ed.
Browse by Series/Type
Browse Departments
Browse Designers
Online Resources

Wing Leader: Victories 1940-1942, 2nd Ed.

View Larger Image
Price: $69.00

Component Photos (see slideshow at left) by Scott Mansfield. See Scott's Twitter for more.

Banner designs by Rachel Billingsley

The second edition of Wing Leader: Victories will include major updates to the original version. These changes are significant enough that we are offering an update kit separately to original owners. The updated components to the second edition (with noted changes) are:

  • 1 x Rulebook (UPDATED to living rules v2.2)
  • 1 x Scenario Book (UPDATED with new scenarios and expanded by 8 pages)
  • 2 x Air combat player aid (UPDATED - to v2.2)
  • 1 x Bombing player aid (UPDATED - to v2.2)
  • 2 x Wing Displays
  • 1 x Map (UPDATED - this is the same art as the Supremacy map, but non-mounted)
  • 5 x Aircraft data card sheets (UPDATED)
  • 2 x Countersheets (140 counters, 1 x 0.5”)
  • 1 x Countersheets (280 counters, 0.5 x 0.5”)
  • 1 x NEW mixed sheet of aircraft data cards and counters (4 ADCs and over 40 counters)
  • 1 x NEW Battle Board (Same battle board as appeared in Supremacy)
  • 2 x 6-sided dice LIVING RULES ONLINE RESOURCES REVIEWS

    • Description

    WING LEADER is an exciting new game system of large scale aerial combat in World War II. Based on a unique side-scrolling view, in which altitude is clearly visible, players can recreate the great air battles of the war.

    This first volume focuses on the fighting from 1940 to 1942, with scenarios for the Battle of Britian, Malta, Coral Sea, Midway, North Africa, and Stalingrad. Future games will expand the system to the late war.

    Players fly squadrons and flights, attempting to intercept raids or fend off marauding fighters in fast-playing games that take between 90 and 120 minutes.

    Wing Leader takes a new look at aerial warfare, incorporating aircraft, altitude, and weather in a way never seen before!

     

    Game Features
    TIME TO PLAY 1 to 3 hours
    UNIT SCALE

    Squadrons or Flights of aircraft
    NUMBER OF PLAYERS 2
    Customer Reviews
    (5.00)
    # of Ratings: 2
    (Only registered customers can rate)
    1. on 1/8/2019, said:
    I love this system. Anything Lee Brimmicombe-Wood does is just bursting with aviation goodness. I feel like I learn something every time I play one of his games.
    Was this comment helpful? yes no
    (6 people found this comment helpful, 1 did not)
    Showing comments 1-1 of 1