Wing Leader: Victories 1940-1942, 2nd Ed.
The second edition of Wing Leader: Victories will include major updates to the original version. These changes are significant enough that we are offering an update kit separately to original owners. The updated components to the second edition (with noted changes) are:
- Wing Leader Rules Version 2.2
- Wing Leader Player Aids Version 2.2
- Italian Rules
- French Rules
- Russian Rules
- Slovakian Rules
- Free Downloadable Scenarios and Support Material from the Designer
- VASSAL Module
- Consimworld Wing Leader Discussion Forum
Description
WING LEADER is an exciting new game system of large scale aerial combat in World War II. Based on a unique side-scrolling view, in which altitude is clearly visible, players can recreate the great air battles of the war.
This first volume focuses on the fighting from 1940 to 1942, with scenarios for the Battle of Britian, Malta, Coral Sea, Midway, North Africa, and Stalingrad. Future games will expand the system to the late war.
Players fly squadrons and flights, attempting to intercept raids or fend off marauding fighters in fast-playing games that take between 90 and 120 minutes.
Wing Leader takes a new look at aerial warfare, incorporating aircraft, altitude, and weather in a way never seen before!
Game Features
|TIME TO PLAY
|1 to 3 hours
|UNIT SCALE
Squadrons or Flights of aircraft
|NUMBER OF PLAYERS
|2