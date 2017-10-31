Fort Sumter: The Secession Crisis, 1860-61
Description
The heart of the Fort Sumter design is my CDG system where you use Strategy cards for their value or historic event to acquire political capital from the crisis track. Political capital tokens are used to compete for control of the twelve map spaces. Here the likes of William Lloyd Garrison, Sam Houston, Jefferson Davis, and Harriet Beecher Stowe walk on stage, while the Southern states dissolve the Union.
The twelve map spaces are grouped into the four dimensions of the crisis. You gain a victory point each round that you control a dimension’s three spaces. For example, the Armaments dimension is characterized by Federal Arsenals, Fort Pickens, and of course, Fort Sumter. In addition, each round you score a victory point for controlling your secret objective space. But beware; either player can score active objective spaces. At the end of the dual Presidential inaugurations (round three) a new Final Crisis mechanic drives the game to its hotly contested conclusion.
Can you drive
the Secessionist into the Fort Sumter trap that gave Lincoln his historic victory?
Can you successfully use the issue of States Rights to divide Northern opinion?
Fort Sumter let’s you explore this seminal moment in American history in a fast-playing, easy-to-teach game.
Fort Sumter is now in its final testing. It will be the first of a new fast-playing Final Crisis Series, covering topics as diverse as the Berlin Airlift, the Gulf of Tonkin, Remember the Maine, Martin Luther’s Reformation, and the Assassination of Julius Caesar.
I hope you enjoy playing Fort Sumter!
|
Game Features
|SYSTEM
|Card Driven
|PLAYERS
|
2
|PLAYING TIME
|20-40 minutes
|AGE
|14+