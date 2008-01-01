It is AD60, and Governor of Britannia C. Suetonius Paulinus stands ready to deal his final
blow against a vicious insurgency in Rome’s new province. Inspired by Rome’s implacable
opponents, the Druids, the remaining fanatical warriors of a two-year insurgency hold out
on the island of Anglesey. Having made an amphibious landing on the island’s shores,
Paulinus and his legionaries must cut their way through fierce opposition on the beach.
While his cohorts ravage the island, a messenger reaches Paulinus with news of a tribe that
is rampaging the eastern fringes of his province. The Iceni, led by Queen Boudicca, are reported to have murdered local Roman officials and their guards. Other reports soon
arrive that the Iceni’s revolt is gathering both force and momentum as local tribes are
responding to Boudicca’s call for open revolt. A large warrior force is said to be devastating
Roman villas and farmsteads as it heads south towards the first Roman colony in Britannia,
Camulodunum.
Paulinus realizes that with all four of his legions posted in the north and west, this new
menace has the potential to ravage Roman colonies and cut his lines of communication. He
faces the very real prospect of being Governor of Britannia in name only.
Battles of the Warrior Queen covers the major engagements during the rebellion of the Iceni
tribe and Boudicca’s allies against the legions of Emperor Nero. Led by Queen Boudicca, the
rebellion would be the greatest British threat to nearly four centuries of Roman domination
of Britain.
Battle of Mona Insulis
Separated from mainland Britain by the treacherous waters of the Menai Straits, Paulinus
faced the challenge of making an opposed beach landing on the Welsh island of Mona
Insulis (today’s Anglesey). The Britons, arrayed along the shore in a dense and heavily armed
line of battle, awaited the assault. Helping whip them into a battle frenzy were the Druid
priests, for whom the island was their last sanctuary.
Battle of Camulodunum
On learning that the Iceni tribe had risen in revolt and were heading towards the Roman
colony of Camulodunum (modern-day Colchester), the IXth Legion (named as “Hispana”) set
off from its base in Lindum (modern-day Lincoln), under the command of legate Petillius
Cerialis. Cerialis was a mercurial individual who had escaped the brink of military disaster
before. His luck would be tried once again in his encounter with the Britons.