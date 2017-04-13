Ukraine is in turmoil: embroiled in a civil war which
has lasted for years and the situation seems further from resolution with each year that passes. Clandestine
support from both Russia and the West fuels the war and keeps any hope of
peace at bay. In the meantime, the civil war in Syria and the fight against Islamic extremism gathers steam. NATO and Russia stare each other down in a "coopetittion" in the region, and tensions rise meteorically as not so "friendly" fire incidents occur. The West tightens sanctions against Russia and ratchets up its rhetoric; Russia, meanwhile, attempting to regain a place in
global power politics, responds with sanctions of its own against Turkey and starts low-level cyber warfare and "little green
men" incidents in the Baltics. Tempers flare across the world, Turkey shoots down another Russian plane while Russian SAM batteries shoot down a Turkish F-16 in retaliation. Russia
declares enough is enough, decides on war with NATO, and invades the Baltics and Poland. Belarus,
knowing where it's bread is buttered, joins in. Some NATO nations rush to the rescue while others debate the issue. Once again, Europe trembles to the rumble of
tank treads and marching boots…
Next War: Poland, the fourth volume in GMT's Next War Series. This game moves the action from Asia to Europe
and allows players to fight a near future war in Poland as the Russians and
their allies invade and NATO responds.
A large portion of Poland is represented by the Operational (hex) map, while the Baltics are represented by a Strategic Display (similar to Next War: Taiwan’s). The Russians are not the behemoth of the Cold War, but they possess good material and a much better trained army than before. The Baltics, using new rules and mechanics, may fall quickly, although their forces may put up some resistance and make an appearance as reinforcements, while the front quickly establishes itself in eastern Poland as the Russian 6th and 20th Armies push forward to seal the Suwalki Gap while NATO rushes forces into the area spearheaded by the Allied Rapid Reaction Corps and followed up by whatever nation’s troops respond to the Article 5 declaration. The question is, can NATO stop the Russians or will Poland be overrun while Russia presents the world with a fait accompli?
Note:
the Next War series is not an Introductory wargame. Rather, we have intended
herein to create a system (and a series) that will allow detailed study of
modern warfare in various venues as well as engaging gameplay. That said, the
Standard Game rules encompass a fairly straightforward ruleset that will, we
think, be considered pretty "easy to learn" by experienced wargamers.
So players who choose to play Standard Game scenarios can have a relatively
quick game when that's what suits them. The real flavor of a war in the
theatre, though, comes through in the Advanced Game, where you get much more
control over airpower and can more clearly see each side's strengths and
weaknesses. For players who want a "mini-monster game" experience,
playing the Advanced Game Campaign Scenarios with some or all of the optional
rules will definitely "deliver."
Ownership
of any previous Next War Series game will NOT be required to play.
Units
Ground
units in Next War: Poland represent primarily brigades, regiments, and
battalions of the armies of the Russia, her allies, and NATO. All ground units
are rated for their attack and defense strengths, movement capabilities, and
unit efficiency.
Air
units represent fighter, bomber, and attack squadrons of the major combatants
and are rated for All-Weather Capabilities as well as their range, average
pilot skill, and their abilities in Air-to-Air Combat, Close Air Support, and
Strike missions.
Maps and Terrain
The game’s map represents the area in and around the eastern border of Poland at a scale of roughly 7.5 miles per hex. The map stretches from Kaliningrad Oblast in the north to Warsaw in the south, and from the Belorussian border west to Poznan.
The Baltics are represented by a Strategic Display incorporating Land Areas and At Sea Boxes.
Game System
A
game turn is generally composed of:
Weather Determination. Bad weather can severely
hamper air and naval operations activity and can significantly slow ground
operations.
Initiative Determination and Air/Naval Phase,
wherein Air Superiority levels and air availability are determined and Sea
Control is established or modified.
Special Operations Phases in the Advanced Game
allowing players to utilize their special operators in various recon and raid
missions behind enemy lines.
Strike Phases in the Advanced Game allowing
players to launch air strikes, cruise missiles, and artillery and SSM strikes.
One
or more Movement and Combat Phases that
allow both sides to move, react, and fight, with an advantage to the Initiative
player on non-Contested turns
Arrival of Reinforcements and Replacements
Victory Determination
Combat resolution examines not only unit
strengths but also unit efficiency (representing training, doctrine, and
morale), as well as the terrain where the combat takes place. The CRT tends to
be very bloody in nature, reflecting what we believe will be a degree of
attritional warfare early due to the lethality of modern weapons. As in many
games, casualties represent not only actual combat losses but also losses of
unit cohesion brought about by the rapid pace with which modern armies are able
to engage and exploit on the battlefield.
Scenarios
There
are several Standard Game scenarios. Some are small and focus on limited
objectives while others are variations of a campaign game encompassing the
entire map. Similarly to previous games in the series, the Advanced Game
scenarios will be divided into various starting points scenarios allowing
reinforcements to arrive at differing times as well as providing additional
logistical support.
So,
the question remains. Can you, as the Russian player, enforce your will on the
West and regain your former status in world affairs. Or will you, as SHAPE
(Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe) successfully use the assets at your
disposal to blunt the Russian attack and save Poland?
|
|
TIME SCALE
|
3.5 days per turn
|
MAP SCALE
|
7.5 miles per hex
|
UNIT SCALE
|
Division / Brigade
|NUMBER OF PLAYERS
|Two (optimal)