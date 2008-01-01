|
In order to get several of the popular AmRev series games back in print,
we are offering an American Revolution Tri-Pack. This all-in-one boxed package
is composed of new editions of the flagship game in the series -Saratoga, the
long-out-of-print Brandywine, and Guilford/Eutaw Springs. Below is more detail
on exactly what you’ll find in the package. As you’ll note, there are
considerable additions and changes from the original games, as designer Mark
Miklos has endeavored to create and update the finest version of these games
that we’ve produced to date. Plus, the package includes double-sided mounted maps for all four battles!
Note that we are not offering an update kit for these games, except as
follows:
For those who want to keep their P500 Reprint order for Brandywine only
instead of ordering this Tri-Pack, we will honor those orders with a “white box
version” of Brandywine (we just can’t get a cost-effective printed box made for
only couple hundred orders) that includes all the new internal components
including the mounted map for a reduced P500 price of $27 P500. We will not
offer this long-term, but we want to make sure that we take care of anyone who
has a P500 order in for Brandywine and only wants that battle.
Wee’ll be printing some extras of the 4th Countersheet
(series markers, etc), which we will make available for on P500 for $5 +
shipping.
Here are the specific updates for each battle:
Saratoga:
- We will include all the replacement counters
that have been provided over the years, plus new Momentum counters and “Rally
on Me” (see description under “Brandywine,” below) counters for the series.
- This battle will include a new historical
scenario featuring the fighting around Freeman’s Farm.
Brandywine
- An updated
countersheet will include all the counters updated over the years, plus a new
marker to the series, “Rally on Me!” As you know, one of the combat
results is Disruption. When this occurs, a Disruption Marker is placed
on top of the Disrupted unit. If the Disrupted unit is
alone in a hex or if it stacks with other units that are also Disrupted, there
is no issue because the Disruption Marker remains on top of the stack, in plain
sight signifying that every unit under it is Disrupted. It serves as
reminder to the player to roll for Rally in the Rally Phase. When,
however, Disrupted units stack with Parade Order units, those Parade Order
units are placed above the Disruption Marker. This typically obscures the
Disruption Marker within the stack. Particularly in larger games with
high counter density and multiple fronts, where lots of action is occurring,
players often forget to make their Rally rolls because they can’t readily see
the Disruption Markers. The “Rally on Me!” Marker is primarily intended
to be placed on top of any stack that contains a combination of Disrupted and
Parade Order units in the same hex. This will be a visual cue for the
player to remember his Rally die roll.
- There will be a new amusettes counter among the Hessian forces in
Brandywine
- Includes
an updated Brandywine mounted map with redone Charlie Kibler artwork.
- The
Brandywine rules have been split into a Series Rule Book and an Exclusive Rule
Book. A couple of key updates here:
- a. Updated
unit deployment protocol for the Knyphausen’s Feint scenario in the Exclusive
Rule Book.
- b. Also in
the Exclusive Rules, new optional intelligence rules called,
“Muddying the Waters of Brandywine Creek” are introduced. While the
original game attempts to model the lack of good intelligence that plagued
Washington by restricting American movement within the American Army Bivouac
Area until a certain point in the game, this and the other devices used like
optional British Brigade entry zones have become “set-piece” after all these
years. Players familiar with this game can “game” those intel rules
enough to mitigate their impact and as a result, the flow of action across the
board is becoming a little too predictable. The new “Muddy” rules
introduce a random element into both players’ decision making. There are
four possible permutations: 1) neither do a recon, 2) both do a recon, 3) only
the Brits do a recon, and 4) only the Americans do a recon. This is
further complicated by five different possible states of the upper ford on the
Brandywine (off-map): 1) Blocked, 2) Partially Blocked, 3) Hindered, 4)
Open and 5) Dry. The interplay of these factors will influence how each
side can maneuver so that it can never become predictable.
Guilford/Eutaw
Springs
- Mounted
Mapboards for each game
- Updated Victory Conditions for each game
- An Updated Looting Table for Eutaw Springs
- Replacement counters for each game.