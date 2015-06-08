WING LEADER: Supremacy 1943-1945 is the second volume of GMT's exciting Wing Leader game series. WING LEADER allows you to play out large-scale aerial combats in World War II.





Based on a unique side-scrolling view, WING LEADER: Supremacy 1943-1945 lets you recreate the climactic air battles at the end of the war. Scenarios feature fights above the Reich, Normandy, Italy, Romania, the Eastern Front, and the Pacific. Players fly squadrons and flights, attempting to intercept raids or fend off marauding fighters in fast-playing games that take between 90 and 120 minutes. Rules cover late war armaments such as air-to-air rockets and jet aircraft.







WING LEADER: Supremacy 1943-1945 is a stand-alone game and features more aircraft, more squadrons, and more battles. When combined with its sister game, WING LEADER: Victories 1940-1942 , this second volume creates an experience that spans the entire war.





Components:

Rule Book

Scenario Book

22 x 34" Mounted Map

700 Counters in four countersheets

48 2.5 x 3.5" Aircraft Data Cards

Two Wing Displays

Three Player Aid Cards

Two six-sided Dice







